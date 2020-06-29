Mayor resigns after Crimson Tide video…Negro Leagues

CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) — A controversial small-town mayor in Alabama has resigned after complaining online about the University of Alabama football team’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his resignation letter Saturday to the clerk in the city of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham. The council will discuss it on Wednesday. Chambers posted complaints about the Alabama team’s “political views” on Saturday. Chambers faced scrutiny last year for writing about “killing out” gay and transgender people. Chambers initially denied that comment but later apologized.

UNDATED (AP) — Tip your cap. It’s a new campaign to mark the 100-year anniversary of the founding of baseball’s Negro Leagues. The online campaign launched today with photos and videos from Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter and former president Barack Obama, among others. On the receiving end of those tributes are baseball greats such as Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson, who began with the Kansas City Monarchs and went on to break the color barrier in the major leagues with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

UNDATED (AP) — USA Football has developed a phased approach for the return of youth football this year. The plan is based on phased reopening guidelines from the CDC. The governing body for the sport in this country advises youth leagues to consult their city or county health departments to determine which CDC phase their community is in. That step begins a youth program’s local reopening procedure during the coronavirus pandemic. From there, those youth leagues are advised to consult with local school systems to share information and resources.

ROME (AP) — Referees for soccer’s Serie A have been targeting a wide array of bench members with disciplinary action. The match officials can hear the dissent more clearly without any fans inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inter Milan’s third-choice goalkeeper is among those who have been sent off. Four coaches have also been punished after only two full rounds of the restart. One assistant coach and two sporting directors have also been disciplined. Plenty of players on the field are also seeing red cards.

UNDATED (AP) — The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds ($370 million) over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums. Wembley Stadium was due to be staging seven games at the European Championship including the semifinals and finals next month but the tournament was postponed by a year. Other events including concerts and two NFL regular season games that were due to be staged at English soccer’s 90,000-capacity national stadium this year have also been called off.