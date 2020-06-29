Associated Press Minnesota Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:15 AM Minnesota Gov. Walz’s public schedule – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz meet has call with the Minneapolis NAACP (10:15 AM CDT, closed press); has call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors (11:00 AM CDT, closed press); hosts press conference to highlight a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing milestone in Minnesota, Cancer and Cardiovascular Research Building, 2231 6th St. SE, Minneapolis (2:00 PM CDT); and has call with leadership of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (4:30 PM CDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://mn.gov/portal/, https://twitter.com/GovTimWalz

Contacts: Teddy Tschann, Office of the Minnesota Governor, teddy.tschann@state.mn.us, 1 651 402 8841

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 12:15 PM Court hearing for four former police officers in relation to death of George Floyd – Court hearing for former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Keung, charged in relation to the death of George Floyd in police custody 25 May. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, while the other three face charges of aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter * Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a subdued Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe, and then nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking * All the officers have been fired from the department * Case nos. 27-CR-20-12646 (Chauvin), 27-CR-20-12953 (Keung), 27-CR-20-12951 (Lane), and 27-CR-20-12949 (Thao) * Before Judge Peter Cahill * Protests and riots emerged in cities around the world in the days and weeks following the incident

Location: Hennepin County Public Safety Facility, 401 S 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Peter Cahill, 1 612 596 8733

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 12:15 PM MnDOT hold virtual public update meeting – Minnesota Department of Transportation hold virtual public update meeting to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project

Weblinks: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/, https://twitter.com/mndottraffic

Contacts: Stephanie Christensen, 1 218 750 0941

To join the meeting go to: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Meeting number (access code): 146 548 0732 Meeting password: Mw5Mjg2Vj3V

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM Minnesota Gov. Walz highlights coronavirus ‘testing milestone’ – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz highlights a coronavirus (COVID-19) ‘testing milestone’ in Minnesota, via press conference with Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, U of M Medical School Vice Dean for Research Tim Schacker, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories President William Morice

Location: Cancer & Cardiovascular Research Building, 2231 6th St SE, Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: https://mn.gov/portal/, https://twitter.com/GovTimWalz

Contacts: Teddy Tschann, Office of the Minnesota Governor, teddy.tschann@state.mn.us, 1 651 402 8841

Media outlets who are unable to cover the event in person can cover the event remotely by watching the Governor’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CPBsekv_4u34kIVqaVtDA

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 U.S. Bancorp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.usbank.com/cgi_w/cfm/about/investor/index.cfm

Contacts: Judith Murphy / H.D. McCullough, US Bancorp Investor Relations, judith.murphy@usbank.com, 1 612 303 0783

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:00 PM Inquilinxs Unidxs Por Justicia hold rally and march against eviction in Minneapolis

Location: 919 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: http://www.inquilinxsunidxs.org/en/home/

Contacts: Arianna Feldman, Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia, arianna@inquilinxsunidxs.org, 1 612 413 2364

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 UnitedHealth Group Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/Investors/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/UnitedHealthGrp

Contacts: Frances Jacobs, UnitedHealth Group Investor Relations, Investor_Relations@uhc.com, 1 810 328 5979

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 CH Robinson Worldwide: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.chrobinson.com/Home/News-and-Events/Events/default.aspx

Contacts: Tim Gagnon, CH Robinson Worldwide Investor Relations, Tim.Gagnon@chrobinson.com, 1 952 683 5007

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Donaldson Co: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.donaldson.com

Contacts: Brad Pogalz, Donaldson Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@Donaldson.com, 1 952 703 4965

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 01 New 3M CFO – Monish Patolawala becomes 3M Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Nick Gangestad who stays with the company until 31 Jul to ensure an orderly transition

Weblinks: http://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/company-us/, https://twitter.com/3MNews

Contacts: Stephen Sanchez, 3M Company press, 1 651 737 5967

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 01 8:30 AM General Mills: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=74271&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/GeneralMills

Contacts: Jeff Siemon, General Mills Investor Relations, 1 763 764 2301