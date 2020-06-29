Minnesota reports 315 more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said two of the people who died were inmates of a jail or prison, and six were residents of long-term care facilities. The other two people who died had lived in private residences, the Department said.

Health officials reported that 1,435 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The Department said 1,129 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that 315 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 35,861 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,603 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 31,225 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 592,955 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. More than 7,000 newly-completed COVID-19 tests were reported in Monday's update.

Minnesota health officials also reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 278 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, and 140 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in the state since May 2, when MDH reported 135 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

