Pats sign Cam…DJ wins at Travelers…Clippers sign Noah

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The one-year deal is said to be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Newton was the league’s top player in 2015, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free agent Joakim Noah to a new contract for the rest of the season, three months after he first signed a 10-day deal with the team. The two-time All-Star averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games for Memphis last season. Noah originally signed with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the NBA put its season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP)— Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13. Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Meanwhile, Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus. Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship. The tour says he took a saliva test that is required before taking the tour charter to the next tournament in Detroit. The test came back positive on Sunday.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season — and sixth at Pocono — to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and Cup finish in the dark. Pocono doesn’t have lights — but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games after violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The club announced that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates.