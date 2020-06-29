PM Prep-Segue

AMC PUSHES REOPENING DATE

UNDATED (AP) — AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, has pushed back on its plans to reopen theaters. The company says it will open about 450 U.S. locations on July 30 — and the remaining 150 the following week. The company had planned to reopen in mid-July — but last week the July theatrical release calendar was effectively wiped clean when Disney and Warner Bros. delayed the releases of “Mulan” and “Tenet” to August.

VMA’S TO GO FORWARD AT BARCLAYS

NEW YORK (AP) — The show will go on — in the case of this year’s VMAs. A rep for VH1 has told The Associated Press that the Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in August, despite the coronavirus pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for the show during a briefing today, saying the Aug. 30 event “will follow all safety guidance” including having “limited or no audience.”

OUTDOOR COUNTRY CONCERTS OVER WEEKEND CRITICIZED

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music fans — and even some fellow musicians — are criticizing performers who played outdoor concerts this past weekend that didn’t follow social distancing norms. Chase Rice posted video of his concert in East Tennessee with the words “We Back.” His and other clips showed large, tightly packed — and mask-less crowds. As bad as that look was, making it worse was that this past week, Tennessee health officials reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for the coronavirus. Fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini called out Rice for the post, saying he was being “selfish” for risking fans’ health by playing in front of a large crowd. And Mickey Guyton said video of the crowd at Rice’s concert made her sick to her stomach. Rice hasn’t commented, but the owner of the venue says the concert was approved by city and county officials.

DABABY, BEYONCE PROVIDE HIGHLIGHTS AT BET AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One used words, the other actions. But both Beyoncé and DaBaby provided some of the most poignant moments of the BET Awards last night. Beyoncé urged fans to vote in the upcoming election. During her acceptance speech after receiving the BET humanitarian award, she said people who have been protesting against racism and police brutality “are being heard” — and are proving to their ancestors “that their struggles were not in vain.” DaBaby provided the most stunning visual of the night. He lay on the pavement while an actor playing a police officer pressed his knee on the rapper’s neck — evoking memories of the last moments of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police last month.

___

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II