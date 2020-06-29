POP-UP PATIO: Rochester’s Cameo debuts temporary patio

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- You've heard of pop-up shops, but what about a pop-up restaurant? That's what happening in Downtown Rochester with a new partnership between Cameo restaurant, Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center.

It's called "Cameo by the Riverside." The pop-up patio will offer the same, casual French dining Cameo does, while also offering a view of the Zumbro River and live music.

"Cameo by the Riverside" will be open for dinner Fridays and Saturdays starting July 10. Patio seating will be available outside the Mayo Civic Center. Reservations can be made on either night at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Cameo owner/operator, Zach Ohly, says the past few months have been tough; operating as a restaurant -- without a patio -- the Cameo team has had to be creative.

"It hasn't been the same since pre COVID," Ohly said. "We are looking forward to this partnership to kinda be able to pay some bills and see some smiling faces and offer something a little bit unique for Rochester."

Ohly says a variety of local musicians have been booked through August. You can check out what bands are lined up for the summer, here.

Dinner reservations can be made by calling the Cameo at 507.361.2070.