Rochester non-profit coffee shop at risk of closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic hit the non-profit St. James Coffee hard and now they have just eight weeks to raise funds to stay open.

The coffee shop opened nine years ago with the idea of having a neutral place where people can connect discuss their faith over coffee. It is Catholic-based but welcomes people of all faiths. There is a chapel and priests often visit.

St. James relies on fundraising to stay open. The pandemic caused the shop to close and they needed to cancel the fundraisers. They need to raise $8,700 in the next two months or they will not survive.

"If we don't get the funds, St. James will need to close," St. James Coffee Board President Katherine Letellier said. "There's no other way around it, and I don't want that to happen."

There is a GoFundMe where people can go if they wish to help.

There is a fundraiser on July 25 called "Celebrate St. James" which will take place in their parking lot and in shop, following social distancing guidelines.