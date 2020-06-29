The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A stalled storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere

will continue to douse eastern New York state and New

England with drenching showers and thunderstorms to end June

tomorrow. Dry, pleasant conditions should hold firm from the

upper Great Lakes to the central Appalachians. A stormy

pattern is forecast to remain in place from the Mississippi

Valley to the southern Atlantic Seaboard. The greatest risk

for severe weather this day will focus on the Dakotas and

Nebraska, where storms can produce large hail, flooding

downpours and damaging winds. The south-central Plains will

sizzle amid triple-digit heat and plenty of sunshine.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to linger across the

Northwestern states, while the fire danger lessens in the

Southwest as winds relax.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 106 at Elkhart, KS

National Low Monday 28 at Truckee, CA

