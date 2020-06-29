The Nation’s WeatherNew
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A stalled storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere
will continue to douse eastern New York state and New
England with drenching showers and thunderstorms to end June
tomorrow. Dry, pleasant conditions should hold firm from the
upper Great Lakes to the central Appalachians. A stormy
pattern is forecast to remain in place from the Mississippi
Valley to the southern Atlantic Seaboard. The greatest risk
for severe weather this day will focus on the Dakotas and
Nebraska, where storms can produce large hail, flooding
downpours and damaging winds. The south-central Plains will
sizzle amid triple-digit heat and plenty of sunshine.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to linger across the
Northwestern states, while the fire danger lessens in the
Southwest as winds relax.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 106 at Elkhart, KS
National Low Monday 28 at Truckee, CA
