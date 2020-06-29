Today in Entertainment History

On July 6, 1955, “Baby Let’s Play House” became Elvis Presley’s first national chart single, reaching number ten on Billboard’s country chart.

In 1964, The Beatles’ first film, “A Hard Day’s Night,” had its royal premiere at London’s Pavilion Theatre. The movie opened in the U.S. the next month.

In 1965, Marty Balin and Paul Kantner formed a folk-rock group that eventually became Jefferson Airplane.

In 1971, jazz musician Louis Armstrong died in New York. He was 69.

In 1973, Queen released its first single, “Keep Yourself Alive.”

In 1979, songwriter and producer Van McCoy died of a heart attack in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 35. He was probably best known for his instrumental hit “The Hustle.”

In 1994, Vanessa Williams opened on Broadway in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

In 1998, singing cowboy Roy Rogers died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ned Beatty is 83. Singer Gene Chandler is 80. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 80. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 75. Actor Fred Dryer is 74. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 74. Actress Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 73. Actress Allyce (ah-LEES’) Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 69. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 69. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 68. Singer Nanci Griffith is 67. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 65. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 65. Actress Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 62. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 61. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 60. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 54. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 53. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 52. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 49. Rapper 50 Cent is 45. Actresses Tia and Tamera (tuh-MAYR’-uh) Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 42. Comedian Kevin Hart is 41. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 35. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 30.