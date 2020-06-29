Tomorrow’s birthdays

Actress Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH’) (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 84. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 76. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married…with Children”) is 68. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 67. Actor David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio (duh-NAH’-free-oh) is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 58. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 57. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 51. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 49. Actress Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 48. Actress Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 38. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell (swin-DEL’) is 37. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 32.