Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slide, following Wall St selloff on virus fears

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell today in Asia, tracking losses on Wall Street as rising virus cases cause some U.S. states to backtrack on pandemic re-openings.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 2.3%. Shares also fell in Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and South Korea.

Friday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 74.71 points to 3,009.05, though its still on pace for its best quarter since 1998. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in two weeks, losing 2.8% to 25,015.55. The Nasdaq, which hit an all-time high earlier this week, dropped 2.6% to 9,757.22.

FEDERAL RESERVE-CORPORATE BONDS

Apple, AT&T, Jack Daniel’s: Fed issues details on bond buys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has released a list of roughly 750 companies, including Apple, Walmart and ExxonMobil, whose corporate bonds it will purchase in the coming months in an effort to keep borrowing costs low and smooth the flow of credit.

The central bank also said Sunday that it has, so far, purchased nearly $429 million in corporate bonds from 86 of those companies, including AT&T, Walgreen’s, Microsoft, Pfizer and Marathon Petroleum.

The Fed announced in March that it would, for the first time in its history, purchase corporate bonds as the intensifying viral outbreak caused panicked investors to dump most types of securities in a rush to hold cash. That pushed up a range of interest rates and made it nearly impossible for companies to borrow more by issuing new bonds. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that by ensuring large companies can borrow more, the Fed is seeking to keep those firms from having to layoff workers. But the corporations aren’t required to keep all their workers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA

China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING — China is reporting a further decline in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 12, including seven cases of domestic transmission in Beijing, where nearly 8.3 million people have now undergone testing in recent weeks. The number of new cases in the city was down by half from the day before, the National Health Commission reported.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the total at 4,634 among 83,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Currently 418 patients are in treatment, and another 112 are under observation for being suspected cases or for testing positive without showing any symptoms.

Beijing temporarily shut a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely earlier this month, re-closed schools and locked down some neighborhoods. Anyone leaving Beijing is required to have a negative virus test result procured within the previous seven days.

STARBUCKS-SOCIAL MEDIA ADS

Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.

The coffee chain’s announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi’s and dozens of smaller companies. Some of the companies will pause ads just on Facebook, while others will refrain from advertising more broadly on social media.

FAA-BOEING

Flight testing for Boeing’s 737 Max could begin today

UNDATED (AP) — Flight-certification testing for Boeing’s 737 Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 because of two deadly crashes, could begin as early as today, according to an Federal Aviation Administration email sent Sunday to congressional oversight committees.

The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again, and the test flights, with FAA test pilots, are a key step. They would take several days and would evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the Max.

The flight control system, triggered by faulty readings from sensors, pushed the planes into nosedives that led to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

Even if no new problems are discovered during the test flights, it’s likely to take at least a month to get pilots trained and get mothballed planes upgraded, inspected and serviced. The FAA has to sign off on Boeing’s pilot-training program, and a panel of international regulators will comment on minimum pilot training too.

Boeing said it deferred to the FAA and global regulators on the Max certification process.

Nearly 400 Max planes had been delivered to airlines before they were grounded, and Boeing has built several hundred more.

JAPAN-NISSAN

Nissan officials face angry shareholders on red ink, scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida is giving up half his pay after the Japanese automaker sank into the red amid plunging sales and plant closures in Spain and Indonesia.

Uchida apologized for the poor results at a shareholders’ meeting today. He promised a recovery driven by cost cuts and new models showcasing electric-car and automated-driving technology.

All the world’s automakers have been crushed by nose-diving sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the problems are especially serious for Nissan, already fighting to salvage its reputation after the financial misconduct scandal of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY-BANKRUPTCY

Fracking pioneer Chesapeake files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Chesapeake Energy, a shale drilling pioneer that helped to turn the United States into a global energy powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Oklahoma City-based company said Sunday that it was a necessary decision given its debt. Its debt load is currently nearing $9 billion. It has entered a plan with lenders to cut $7 billion of its debt and said it will continue to operate as usual during the bankruptcy process.

The oil and gas company was a leader in the fracking boom, using unconventional techniques to extract oil and gas from the ground, a method that has come under scrutiny because of its environmental impact. More than 200 oil producers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years, a trend that’s expected to continue as a global pandemic saps demand for energy and depresses prices further.