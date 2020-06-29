Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 2:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-RUSSIA

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is asking for a report to Congress after news reports cited U.S. intelligence from months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump denies being briefed and says he’s now told the intelligence wasn’t credible. Pelosi tells ABC’s “This Week” that she hasn’t been informed about the reported bounties. She says “this is as bad as it gets” and yet Trump won’t confront Russia. A senior administration official says the White House plans to brief select members of Congress on Monday.

World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

ROME (AP) — The world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that COVID-19 “has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks.” And California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles. He ordered them to close immediately and urged eight other counties to issue local health orders mandating the same.

Mississippi surrenders Confederate symbol from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Spectators cheered in the state Capitol on Sunday after legislators passed a bill. It requires that a new flag be designed without the emblem that many condemn as racist. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill soon. It says the new flag must have the words, “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new flag in the Nov. 3 election.

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes are trying to save their case. They will argue before a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that police legally made secret video recordings of Kraft having paid sex at a massage parlor in January 2019. A lower court judge ruled that prosecutors could not use the recordings. He said the warrant allowing police to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated constitutional standards. Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population

A state-orchestrated campaign is slashing births among the minority Uighurs of China’s far west Xinjiang region with brutal efficiency. The government is forcing IUDs, abortions and sterilizations on largely Muslim minorities, and punishing parents who violate family planning measures by detaining them in camps and prisons. As a result, birth rates in heavily Uighur regions have plunged over 60% in just three years. Authorities say they’re trying to cut down on poverty and extremism, but outside experts call it an extraordinary experiment in state-led eugenics aimed at forcibly assimilating Muslim minorities.

At least 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Sichuan province say at least 12 people have died and 10 are missing following heavy rains, adding to a grow toll from summer flooding across the country. More than 7,700 people were evacuated in part of Sichuan’s Mianning county where flooding was particularly bad. The area lies on a plain at the foot of steep hills that eventually rise to the Tibetan Plateau, the source of China’s major rivers. China’s emergency management ministry says flooding since the start of June has left 78 people dead or missing, destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at more than $3.5 billion.

3 apprehended in attempted arson of Civil War monument base

DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver have apprehended three people after a small group of protesters attempted to set fire to the pedestal of a Civil War statue toppled last week. KUSA-TV reports that about 75 protesters had been demonstrating peacefully around the Capitol late Saturday when a small group broke off and went to the statue site. Just before 11 p.m. a fire was set atop the mostly-concrete pedestal using wood and other materials. The Denver Fire Department extinguished the blaze and damage was minimal. The incident comes as protesters across the nation have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice.

AP sources: NBC gets US Open as Fox gets out of contract

The Associated Press has learned NBC is getting the U.S. Open back this year. Three people with direct knowledge of the situation say Fox Sports has asked for an early end to its 12-year deal with the USGA, and that NBC will pick up the final seven years of the contract. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. An announcement is expected Monday. The change is effective with this year’s U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York. NBC would have USGA championships through 2026.

Apple, AT&T, Jack Daniel’s: Fed issues details on bond buys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has released a list of roughly 750 companies, including Apple, Walmart and ExxonMobil, whose corporate bonds it will purchase in the coming months in an effort to keep borrowing costs low and smooth the flow of credit. The central bank also said Sunday that it has, so far, purchased nearly $429 million in corporate bonds from 86 of those companies, including AT&T, Walgreen’s, Microsoft, Pfizer and Marathon Petroleum. To avoid criticism that it might favor a specific industry, the Fed says it will seek to mimic a broad market index approach and purchase bonds from a wide range of companies.