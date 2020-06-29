Wall Street-Heavily Traded

Wall Street-Heavily TradedNew
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 3.490 303.540
Boeing Co up 11.513 181.523
SPDR Financial Sector up .260 22.840
General Electric Co up .185 6.665
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bon down .420 80.920
Ford Motor up .130 6.040
Bank of America Corp up .285 23.435
Tortoise Acquisition Corp up 5.660 30.230
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd up 1.070 16.350
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .292 8.228
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc up .311 2.461
Can-Fite BioPharma ADS rep 2 ord up .270 2.150
New Gold Inc down .025 1.315
B2gold Corp down .069 5.341
AIM ImmunoTech Inc down .190 2.520
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc up .085 1.180
Alpha Pro Ltd down .490 17.060
Contango Oil & Gas Co up .335 2.755
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .110 29.160
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .035 1.425
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Ideanomics Inc up .660 2.120
BioHiTech Global Inc up 1.010 2.660
Workhorse Group up 3.830 13.730
American Airlines Group Inc up .849 13.229
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .190 8.110
Kitov Pharma Ltd ADS up .070 1.230
Vaxart Inc up .480 8.520
Facebook Inc up 2.320 218.400
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up .265 30.245
United Airlines Holdings Inc up 2.020 34.910