Warm and stormy weather ahead

Warm and muggy conditions will dominate the forecast this week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with heat index values reaching the lower 90s by the late afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during peak heat hours. From around 3-7 p.m Tuesday afternoon/evening. These showers and thunderstorms are not expected to be severe.

Rain chances will be the forecast for the first half of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be the best day for widespread thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening. We'll keep an eye on the possibility of strong storms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will jump into the 90s for the upcoming holiday weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday will push 92° with heat index values reaching the upper 90s and even the lower 100s during the late afternoon. We should stay dry for the 4th of July on Saturday with those muggy conditions.

