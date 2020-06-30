Authorities investigating after body of Albert Lea teen found in Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities in Freeborn County are investigating after the body of an Albert Lea teen was found in Fountain Lake over the weekend.

The Freeborn County sheriff received a call from the Albert Lea Police Department asking for help searching Fountain Lake for the body of a person who was reported missing on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office reportedly searched in a patrol boat which had side scanning sonar.

The Sheriff's Office said the body was found in the lake by a family member searching from the shore, and was recovered from the water edge near Lakeview Boulevard and Wedge Street.

The victim was identified as the missing person, William Edward Bair, 18, of Albert Lea, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to the Ramsey County Medical examiner's Office and the investigation in ongoing.

Agencies involved were the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Freeborn County Medical Examiner, Albert Lea Fire Department, and the Albert Lea Police Department.