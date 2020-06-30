Blocking pattern keeps the heat and humidity in the forecast

Hot and humid conditions are expected through the first half of July. The 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks, call for above-average temperatures all through the Midwest and Great Plains. High temperatures in the Great Plains through the weekend will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s by Saturday. Highs here in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will have a chance at reaching the 90° by the weekend.

Omega Block

An Omega Block in meteorology is when the upper-level jet stream resembles the Greek letter omega. This blocking pattern will be the reason for the hot and humid conditions to start July. The strong upper-level ridge will force warm and moist air from the gulf into the Midwest & the Plains. Running high temperatures into the 80s and 90s with heat index values reaching over 100°. These blocking patterns can last anywhere from a couple of days to several weeks. In this case, it looks to last at least through the weekend.

Along with the warm temperatures, comes the chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Thunderstorm activity will stay extremely isolated with no real threat for severe weather as we head towards the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be approaching 90° with mostly sunny skies for the 4th of July. Stay cool this weekend!

Nick