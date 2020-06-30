Bright, warm, and humid today; plenty of heat in store for the holiday weekend

Bright, warm, and humid

We're enjoying what looks to be a warm, but much quieter weather day compared to what we've experienced the past couple of days. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A slight southeast breeze will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour, stirring up the humid air, making things a little more comfortable.

Midweek showers and thunderstorms

A slow-moving storm system in the Plains will trigger some thunderstorms later tonight, the remnants of which will rumble into our area after midnight, but at this point severe weather in our area doesn't appear likely. Another round of thunderstorms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday, but the severe threat will be well to our northwest. Expect extra clouds through the day with a slight south breeze and some rich humidity in the air. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

A hot and steamy end to the week

A few pop-up isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon in our very warm and humid environment, but nothing widespread or intense is expected. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s with light northwest winds.

A hot, humid air mass will continue to build in for Friday, making for a bright an steamy weather picture for pre-holiday travelers. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 90s.

A hot and humid holiday weekend

A ridge of high pressure will provide our area with quiet, sunny weather for Independence Day Saturday. Look for mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid and possibly upper 90s thanks to rich humidity that will be prevalent in the region.

A weak storm system from the west will trigger a few late day thunderstorms in our area Sunday and a few more isolated thunderstorms may hang around into the early portion of next week.