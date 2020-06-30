Drive-up US citizenship eases backlog, but new threat looms

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren’t the same because of COVID-19. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November’s elections.