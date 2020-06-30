Gov. Reynold’s vehicle hits Black Live Matter protester blocking the road

ACKLEY, Iowa (KWWL/AP) -- An SUV carrying Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester Tuesday as he was intentionally blocking the car's path.

According to a Des Moines Register article, a group of Des Moines Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at Reynolds' public events in Steamboat Rock and Ackley to push towards an executive order restoring voting rights for felons.

Members of the group weren't allowed into the event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor in Ackley, so they gathered at the end of a driveway to block the governor's car.

Jaylen Cavil, the protester who was hit, said in the article that he was standing in the driveway, hoping Reynolds would roll down the window and speak to them.

Cavil later said in the story that he spun around from the impact and was lifted from the hood, but received no injuries.

Iowa State Patrol confirmed the incident in an email.