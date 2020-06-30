Iowa added to list of states required to quarantine when traveling to New York

NEW YORK (KWWL) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is expanding the list of states where residents will be required to quarantine for two weeks when traveling to New York. Iowa is now included.

New Jersey and Connecticut are also issuing the same guidance as New York for the same states.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

The guidance requires a travel restriction to any state that has “a positive (COVID-19) test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

Last week, governors declared 8 states had to quarantine when traveling to the three states, which has now doubled to 16 as more states see rising case numbers. Those states are:

