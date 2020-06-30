Minnesota reports 444 more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 444 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 36,303 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,638 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 31,601 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 605,316 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, MDH said, with more than 12,000 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's update.

On Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state had reached the milestone of more than half a million COVID-19 tests completed, and said the state now has the capacity to test 20,000 Minnesotans per day.

Minnesota health officials reported that another six people have died from COVID-19 in Tuesday's update, saying two of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the state COVID-19 death toll to 1,441. MDH said 1,131 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota health officials also reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 270 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, and 136 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's four fewer people hospitalized in the ICU, and four fewer hospitalized not in the ICU than MDH reported in Monday's update.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in the state since May 2, when MDH reported 135 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here