Rochester city administrator announces plans to transition out of position, move closer to family

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer has announced plans to step down from his position and move to be with his family.

Rymer said he had been traveling between Rochester and Portland, Oregon since May 2019 to be closer to his family members who live there.

"Serving as Rochester’s City Administrator has been a highlight of my career, though my family and I have decided that it is the right time for me to begin transitioning permanently to the Portland area," Rymer said in an announcement to the Council. "As all of you and many others have expressed to me the past year, my family must be my main priority. I appreciate this support and it demonstrates why Rochester is a special place."

Rymer recommended to the council that he remain the City Administrator through 2020 to provide continuity during an election year.

He said he plans to continue to work full time from June through August, primarily working remotely. Rymer said starting in September he will start working part-time. His last day has not yet been determined.