Travelers from Iowa told to quarantine before visiting northeast

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are stepping up protections for their states as that group sees declining coronavirus infection numbers after once being considered the pandemic's epicenter in the United States.

According to a tweet New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, posted Tuesday, travelers from 16 states attempting to visit New York will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Iowa is on that list.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

"If you're coming to New Jersey from one of these states we urge your compliance," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. "We also urge you to get a COVID-19 test while you are here to ensure you're health and safety and that of those around you."

According to the State of New York, "the quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."

Some travel agencies in Iowa have suspended bookings altogether. Rhonda True, a former nurse and owner of True Travels in Mason City, says she takes this pandemic and the health of her mainly older clientele very seriously.

"My last travel date was February 29th and I've decided I will not travel again until spring of 2021 and then I will reevaluate at that time," True says.

True also added that is is worrying to have her state be put on a list of 16 states with a high positive case rate.

"It's inconvenient to self-quarantine so making this a non-travel time is important," she says.

There is not time table for when the mandatory quarantine in the northeast will end.