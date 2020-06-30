University of Minnesota: 7 students test COVID-19 positive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota says seven athletes from “multiple sports” have tested positive for the coronavirus. The university said Tuesday the Gopher Athletics Department conducted 170 COVID-19 tests during June, and seven athletes tested positive. The school says students who test positive are entered into a protocol and asked to self-isolate. Those students will have access to all necessary resources and food, and will be in daily communication with the university’s athletic medical staff. Those students will have to undergo additional testing and screening before they can participate in team activities. A team physician also must clear the student.