‘A tiny bit of normalcy’: Rochester Public Library kicks off yearly summer program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Library building still sits void of patrons. But now, residents can have a slice of normalcy as the library kicks off its "Summer Playlist" series.

It's the fourth year for the "Summer Playlist" event. Library patrons usually get their summer worksheet with different activities to do. As they complete them, they check them off. Many of the activities usually take place at the library or in group activities. Once the activities are completed, people can claim a prize at the library. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the library to have a "stay at home" edition of the series.

The Rochester Public Library Bookmobile set up shop in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park Wednesday. Staff handed out "Summer Playlist" tote bags filled with worksheets and chalk. Rochester Public Library Head of Marketing and Community Engagement Karen Lemke said it's great to see familiar faces.

"I feel like we are returning back to a tiny bit of normalcy with the summer playlist," Lemke said. "We hope people use the chalk to write happy messages all over Rochester."

The Bookmobile will be around Olmsted County all summer and there are more than 4,500 different books on it. Usually, people are able to go into the truck to pick out their own books. Now, staff have to get the books for them due to social distancing. Information on how to reserve books is available on the library website.