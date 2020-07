ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- There are no signs of foul play in the death of a teen found in Fountain Lake on Sunday.

A preliminary autopsy from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner found that 18-year-old William Bair drowned. His death was accidental.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag told KTTC that investigators are unsure why the Albert Lea teen went into the water.

A family member searching the shore found his body in the lake.