Grillin’ & Chillin’: Grilled salmon & blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.
Here is a fun recipe to try!
Grilled salmon and blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus
Ingredients:
- 1 fillet of salmon (skin and deboned)
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- Granulated garlic
- 1 bunch of asparagus
- ½ cup bacon crumbles or pieces
- ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
Equipment:
- Pan spray
- Grill preheated to 400 degrees
Procedure
- Cut salmon in 3-inch pieces and season with salt, pepper, and garlic
- Grill for 3-5 minutes on each side
- Trim bottom third of asparagus and place on grill
- Season with salt, pepper, and garlic and grill until tender
- Lay on plate and sprinkle with bacon and blue cheese
- Cook for 20 minutes or more (best to check with a digital thermometer for a temp of 160 before consuming)