Grillin’ & Chillin’: Grilled salmon & blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Grilled salmon and blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus
Ingredients:

  • 1 fillet of salmon (skin and deboned)
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • Granulated garlic
  • 1 bunch of asparagus
  • ½ cup bacon crumbles or pieces
  • ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles

Equipment:

  • Pan spray
  • Grill preheated to 400 degrees

Procedure

  • Cut salmon in 3-inch pieces and season with salt, pepper, and garlic
  • Grill for 3-5 minutes on each side
  • Trim bottom third of asparagus and place on grill
  • Season with salt, pepper, and garlic and grill until tender
  • Lay on plate and sprinkle with bacon and blue cheese
  • Cook for 20 minutes or more (best to check with a digital thermometer for a temp of 160 before consuming)
Caitlin Alexander

