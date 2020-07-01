Grillin’ & Chillin’: Grilled salmon & blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Grilled salmon and blue cheese, bacon, and asparagus

Ingredients:

1 fillet of salmon (skin and deboned)

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Granulated garlic

1 bunch of asparagus

½ cup bacon crumbles or pieces

¼ cup blue cheese crumbles

Equipment:

Pan spray

Grill preheated to 400 degrees

Procedure

Cut salmon in 3-inch pieces and season with salt, pepper, and garlic

Grill for 3-5 minutes on each side

Trim bottom third of asparagus and place on grill

Season with salt, pepper, and garlic and grill until tender

Lay on plate and sprinkle with bacon and blue cheese