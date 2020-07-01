Michigan judge allows restart of disputed oil pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge is allowing Enbridge to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline. The judge ordered the shutdown of Line 5 last week at the request of state Attorney General Dana Nessel. That came after damage was found to a structure anchoring a section of the pipeline that runs through a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. In an updated order Wednesday, the judge said Enbridge could reopen the pipeline to conduct a safety test and could keep the oil flowing in keeping with its results. Enbridge says it will comply with the court order.