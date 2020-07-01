Minneapolis commission to hold 2 hearings on police proposal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some members of a commission reviewing a proposal to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department expressed concern about the fast-tracked timeline they must follow to get the issue on the November ballot.

The Minneapolis Charter Commission voted Wednesday that it will have two public hearings on the issue. The first will be July 15.

The City Council is proposing to amend the city charter to replace the police department with a new “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that has yet to be fully defined.

The move comes after widespread criticism of law enforcement following the death of George Floyd.