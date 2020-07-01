Minnesota reports 426 more COVID-19 cases, ICU hospitalizations decrease to 125

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 426 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 36,716 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,669 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 31,947 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. All four of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said a total of 1,445 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. This includes 1,135 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

About 617,107 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, health officials said. This includes more than 11,000 newly-completed tests reported in Wednesday's update.

Minnesota health officials also reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 260 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, and 125 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 11 fewer people hospitalized in the ICU, and one more hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Tuesday's update.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in the state since May 1, when MDH reported 118 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

