Plane crash injures 2 near Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A small plane crash has injured two people near Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says the plane crashed at a private grass airstrip late Wednesday morning. Goddard says the plane with two people aboard was coming in for a landing when too much brake was applied, causing the plane to nose dive at a slow rate of speed. The pilot had a laceration on the forehead and was taken by ambulance to an emergency room. The co-pilot suffered minor cuts and scratches. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.