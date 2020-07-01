Rochester mother pleads not guilty to attempting to kill five children

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester mother accused of attempted murder-suicide has pleaded not guilty.

Farhiyo Abdullahi, 33, is facing five attempted murder charges and five counts of endangering children.

Rochester Police said she filled her car with exhaust with her kids inside, and did not take the children out for two hours. Police said this happened last October in an apartment complex in the 200 Block of 1st Street Northeast.

After multiple mental evaluations and some treatment, she will stand trial.

Abdullahi remains in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Her next court appearance has not been announced.