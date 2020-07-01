The 90s could return by the weekend

Our hot and humid stretch of weather will continue for the next several weeks. The Omega Block, I talked about yesterday, will keep the muggy conditions around for the first half of July. High temperatures Thursday through Sunday are expected in the middle and upper 80s with some areas reaching the 90s by the 4th of July. Heat index values will warm into the middle and lower 90s this weekend.

Rain chances will stay scarce and isolated throughout the weekend. I've kept a 20% chance of rain on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday because there will be some instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon those three days, but I'm not too convinced we'll have widespread rainfall.

Temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 80s all of next week. Rain chances appear to be a little more widespread next week, but nothing is too concrete yet. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen this weekend!

Nick