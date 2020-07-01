Vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree. Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s. Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.