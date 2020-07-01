Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake closed for July

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Walleye fishing on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake has closed for July. The planned closure took effect Wednesday, in anticipation of a fall walleye season. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources determined closing the popular lake to walleye fishing in July would provide the best chance for walleye fishing this fall, by reducing hooking mortality when water temperatures are warmest. Anglers on Mille Lacs also cannot use most live baits for any species in July. The DNR says the restrictions are needed because of a record ice fishing season on Mille Lacs last winter. Catch-and-release walleye fishing on Mille Lacs is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1 and continue through Nov. 30.