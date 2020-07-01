Warm and humid weather persists; small doses of rain are still in store

Warm and muggy with a few showers possible today

We're still dealing with seasonably warmth and humidity in the region today, but with slightly lighter winds than recent days and there will be the threat of rain in our area at times. A weak cold front and its associated storm system are slowly edging their way eastward, producing scattered thunderstorms to our west that will dissipate during the morning hours as they approach our local area. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then expected to redevelop in our area during the mid afternoon and may linger into the early evening. We'll also have occasional sunshine between those showers helping our temperatures reach the mid 80s. The humidity we've been feeling in the past few days will be more noticeable as our southeast winds will be fairly light.

Warm sunshine and sparse shower chances this week

A bright, warm, and humid weather pattern will continue to dominate the region's weather for the tail end of the week, but small disturbances aloft may trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours over the next couple of days. Severe weather won't be a concern in this pattern, just sparse showers with a few rumbles of thunder. A brief downpour of rain can't be ruled out, though, as there will be plenty of rich humidity around to fuel those storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with a generally light south breeze.

A warm and slightly unsettled holiday weekend

We're going to enjoy a fair amount of sunshine through Independence Day, but there will still be a chance for a couple of isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the area. Again, we're not expecting widespread shower activity or even severe weather, but a few downpours of heavy rainfall will be possible. Sunday offers a better chance for scattered storms in the area during the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday with slightly better chances for more widespread thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat and humidity will remain the rule around those rain chances with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Here's a look at the climate summary for June in Rochester:

We finished the snowfall season with 58.1 inches of snowfall, 6.2 inches above the seasonal average.