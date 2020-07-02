California governor urges people to avoid holiday gatherings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to use common sense over the 4th of July weekend by wearing masks and avoiding traditional gatherings with family and friends. The governor says the state won’t be “going into everybody’s backyard and enforcing” but people should be safe and thoughtful. His comments came Thursday after he announced a new public awareness campaign involving billboards, TV and radio ads in English and Spanish urging people to wear a mask. One shows a person struggling to breath and says, “People can die. People like your mom.” The ads will launch this weekend.