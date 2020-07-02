Civic League Day Nursery celebrates Independence Day in a special way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many Independence Day festivities were canceled this year, but the children at Civic League Day Nursery still found a way to celebrate.

The daycare usually holds an Independence Day parade with the children marching around the block while their families watch from the sidewalk. To ensure physical distancing, the children stayed in one place while the parents drove past.

"It's so nice to have the normalcy," Civic League Day Nursery Executive Director Jackie Benoit-Petrich said. "You know, not only this is happening but for Civic League, we have a beautiful garden in the back and the children tend to. It's just a wonderful place to be."

The children worked on their noisemakers and costumes for weeks in preparation for the event.