Hot sunshine today; isolated storm chances return for the weekend

Hot sunshine today

High pressure is sticking around the region today, making for a bright and rather warm Thursday across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with very light east winds and heat indices will be in the lower 90s.

Isolated storms possible heading into the weekend

Another hot, sun filled day lies ahead of us for Friday with high pressure nearby and the prospect of 90 degree temperatures with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. A disturbance aloft may trigger a handful of isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening.

Hot and humid holiday weekend with storm chances

Another disturbance may trigger a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, otherwise it's going to be a bright, steamy day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and just a hint of a southwest breeze. Heat indices will again be in the lower 90s.

A storm system moving into the region from the west will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area from the late morning into the afternoon with occasional sunshine expected during the day between those showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a light breeze.

Heat and humidity linger through next week

A ridge aloft will allow heat and humidity to keep building into the Upper Midwest through next week. A couple of weak cold fronts will graze the area, bringing scattered thunderstorms at times. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sunny skies in the longer term with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and rich humidity will keep heat index levels in the 90s.