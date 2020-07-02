Minnesota reports 500 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 500 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said a total of 37,210 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,706 health care workers.

MDH said 32,163 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

About 630,427 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including more than 13,000 newly-completed tests reported in Thursday's update, health officials said.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said eight of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,458 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,143 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH reported.

Health officials said that there are 274 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 123 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's two fewer patients hospitalized in the ICU, and 16 more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in Minnesota since May 1.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

