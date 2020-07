LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) - In this week's edition of "Par for the Course," we took the 40-minute drive up Highway 63 to take on the Lake City Golf Course.

The trees are very mature around this set of 18 holes, so you can't spray the ball wide of the fairway and hope to make par on many holes.

Our crew took on their Number 1 Handicap for this week's segment, a 570-yard Par 5.

Here's Mark Poulose with our 10th installment of our summer segment.