Portuguese government raises its stake in national airline

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government has announced that it is increasing its stake in TAP Air Portugal from 50% to 72.5%,. The move announced Thursday comes after prolonged negotiations with the airline’s minority private shareholders on how to save the money-losing company. The European Commission recently granted the Portuguese government permission to inject 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) into TAP, on the condition it scaled back the airline’s operations and cut its costs. TAP is one of Europe’s smaller national airlines. It reported a loss of 395 million euros ($443 million) in the first quarter, before Portugal felt the full brunt of the new coronavirus pandemic.