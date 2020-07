ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As you plan great local adventures this summer, maybe consider a trip to Red Wing.

Melissa Peterson and her husband Chris enjoyed a Blufftop Donut Picnic and documented their adventure with Shrpa. Melissa joined us on our noon news Thursday to tell us all about it.

We'll highlight more fun ideas next Thursday at noon. Also, don't forget to check out our Things to Do page for great local inspiration.