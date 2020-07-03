2 tremors shake Puerto Rico, latest in series of quakes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two strong earthquakes have shaken Puerto Rico, but there have been no reports of injuries in the latest of a series of tremors that have hit the U.S. territory since late December. A tremor with magnitude-5.3 hit just southwest of the island in the afternoon. It came just a few hours after a magnitude-4.9 shake hit in the same region, causing small landslides and collapsing an abandoned home weakened by the earlier quakes. Both shakes were felt across Puerto Rico, which has experienced a series of earthquakes this year that have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes. People in several offices in the capital of San Juan and elsewhere evacuated out of caution.