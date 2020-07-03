 Skip to Content

Christian Garrison, author, filmmaker, dies in NC at age 78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made “Blues Maker,” a black-and-white short film featuring McDowell that was released in 1969. Garrison also penned two crime novels and three children’s books, including “The Dream Eater.” 

