Hot sunshine with sparse storm chances for the holiday weekend

Another scorcher with some thunder possible today

Heat and humidity continue to make headlines in the area today as temperatures will continue to soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a fair amount of seasonal humidity to go around. That will certainly be the story for the rest of our holiday weekend as well thanks to a large ridge of high pressure aloft that is working to allow that subtropical warmth and humidity to build into the Upper Midwest, a pattern that looks to stick around for the long term.

As surface high pressure remains planted across the Upper Mississippi Valley today, we'll have plenty of sunshine with very light winds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A disturbance aloft will graze the area to the north, possibly triggering a few very sparse showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially for our eastern counties along and east of the Mississippi River.

A warm and muggy holiday weekend

A similar pattern will play out for the next couple of days as warm sunshine will push temperatures toward the 90-degree mark with that threat of isolated afternoon thunderstorms still in the weather picture, especially Sunday, but no severe weather is expected in our area.

A hot, humid spell continues next week