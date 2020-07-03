Iowa coronavirus cases jump 389; total approaches 30,500

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa increased by 389 on Friday, bringing the state’s total known positive cases to nearly 30,500. Three more COVID-19 deaths also were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 720 since the outbreak began. Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since peaking in early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That’s about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on social activities.