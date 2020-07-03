Iran will not disclose cause of mysterious nuclear site fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top Iranian security spokesman says the cause of a fire at the Natanz nuclear site is known, but will not be made public at this time due to “security reasons.” The semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted the spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council as announcing this on Friday. He did not elaborate, but his comments show the concern felt at the highest levels in Iran over the incident early, which happened on Thursday. U.S.-based analysts have told the AP that the fire and apparent explosion at the site struck a new centrifuge assembly plant. Iranian officials had sought to downplay the blast, saying it struck an under-construction “shed.”