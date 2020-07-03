Mexico reverses some openings as virus cases continue high

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus outbreak has risen by about 6,740 newly confirmed cases for a second straight day, while 654 deaths raised the country’s total to almost 30,000, the sixth-highest highest in the world. The Mexico City government said Friday it will re-close some of the streets and businesses allowed to open during the week in the capital’s colonial-era downtwon, after crowding and a lack of sanitary measures were reported at some stores. While most customers and clients wore some form of face mask, many stores didn’t reduce the number of clients allowed in. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the re-closing of the Centro “is not a punishment, it is simply a pause in the voyage.”