 Skip to Content

Mountain lion seen roaming San Francisco killed on Highway 1

New
5:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that was captured last month after roaming the streets of San Francisco and then released into a wilderness preserve was found dead Friday on the shoulder of a highway in Northern California. Authorities say the lion was found along Highway 1 near Pacifica. Last month, the mountain lion was spotted wandering around San Francisco streets before being captured and released into a wilderness preserve. Widely shared photo and video images taken when the cat was free showed it crossing city streets and looking at his reflection in the glass of office towers.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content